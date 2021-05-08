Ball scored 27 points (11-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

Any success at all from beyond the arc would have given Ball his first 30-point performance since March 1, but it was still a very productive night for the rookie. His numbers have been erratic in the five games since he returned to the lineup from a wrist injury, but Ball is still averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 boards and 1.8 steals over that stretch.