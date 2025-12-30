Ball closed Monday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (9-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes.

Ball knocked down six-plus three-pointers for the third time this season, finishing as Charlotte's second-leading scorer in the loss. The Hornets continue to be mindful of the 24-year-old's playing time after an injury-riddled start to the season. While he hasn't logged more than 29 minutes in any of his last six appearances following a three-game absence due to a left ankle bone bruise, he has scored at least 22 points in five of those outings. The star point guard also led the first unit in assists Monday, dishing out at least seven for the third time in his last four outings.