Ball and the Hornets will not play Wednesday against the Wizards after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This will be the first postponement for the Hornets, though it appears to be due to COVID-19 issues within the Wizards organization. A three-game Week 5 is now a two-game week for Charlotte, which will now be idle until Friday's game against Chicago.
More News
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Has off night in loss•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Snags career-high 14 rebounds•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Makes history with triple-double•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Just misses making history Friday•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Contributes across box score in win•
-
Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Career-high nine assists•