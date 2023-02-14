Ball registered 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 15 assists and six rebounds across 41 minutes during Monday's 144-138 win over the Hawks.

Ball was tremendous in the victory, establishing a new season high in the assists column while reaching the 30-point mark for the fifth time in 2022-23. He was able to shoot at least 50 percent from the field for the first time in over a week, which made up for the absence of defensive production and the lack of trips to the free-throw line. Ball's overall production is ramping up to where most thought it might be heading to the preseason, much to the relief of managers who had to endure a frustrating start to the season while he battled a Grade 2 ankle sprain to go with a couple of aggravations of the injury.