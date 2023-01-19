Ball has been ruled ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain. He'll finish the night with 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one rebound in 20 minutes.

Ball suffered the injury in the third quarter, when teammate P.J. Washington landed on the point guard's ankle coming down from a rebound. Considering that Ball had absences of 13 and 11 games earlier in the season due to the same injury, he'll most likely be in store to miss time again, even if his latest aggravation proves to be only a minor concern. If that's the case, Dennis Smith will likely step in as the Hornets' starting point guard Saturday in Atlanta, while shooting guard Terry Rozier could also see more time on the ball and should enjoy a bump in his overall usage.