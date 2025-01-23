Ball is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right wrist, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ball is in danger of missing his first contest since Jan. 3 due to a sprained right wrist. If the star guard is ultimately downgraded to out, Vasilije Micic will likely receive increased playing time.
