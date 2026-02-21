Ball logged 18 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists and two rebounds over 27 minutes during the Hornets' 118-113 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

Ball finished tied with Brandon Miller as the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind rookie Kon Knueppel (33 points). However, Ball made just 23.5 percent of his field-goal attempts, and his stat line looked better only because of his eight made free throws. He has connected on 39.6 percent of his field-goal attempts this season, though that number has dropped to 34.8 percent (including 30.0 percent from three on 11.4 3PA/G) since Feb. 2.