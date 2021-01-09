Ball scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-110 win over the Pelicans.

In the first ever NBA battle between the Ball brothers, it was younger sibling LaMelo who came out on top both statistically and on the scoreboard. In fact, the 19-year-old rookie came within one assist of becoming the youngest player to record a triple-double in league history. Ball is already becoming a force on the second unit for the Hornets, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 6.5 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.7 threes over the last six games.