Ball posted 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ball has been among the highest-scoring guards in the Eastern Conference this season, and while he has the freedom to shoot at will in a rebuilding team, his numbers are worth highlighting since he's been an absolute stud in fantasy. Even though the availability has been an issue at times, Ball has been very good when available. He's scored at least 20 points in his last 10 appearances, averaging 26.7 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in that stretch.