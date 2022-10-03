Ball posted 14 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 134-93 loss to the Celtics.

Ball ended up as Charlotte's second-best scorer and also led the team in both rebounds and assists, but those numbers won't matter much if he struggles with efficiency as he did in this game. It's only the first game of the preseason, though, and he should get sharper as he gets more on-court time. Even if he has an off game from time to time, Ball should garner plenty of fantasy value due to his ability to contribute in a number of categories at an above-average level.