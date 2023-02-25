Ball contributed 32 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 121-113 win over the Timberwolves.

Ball's 32 points led all scorers in the win over Minnesota on Friday night. The young guard also continued his double-double streak coming out of the All-Star break, which has now stretched to five straight. He's had a fantastic month of February so far with notably improved averages in field-goal percentage (44.3), assists (8.8), rebounds (8.4) and steals (1.9).