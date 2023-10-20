Ball posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's 127-99 preseason loss to Boston.

Ball led all Hornets players in scoring and assists while also connecting on a team-leading mark from three in Thursday's preseason finale against the Celtics. Ball posted his third game with 15 or more points out of four preseason appearances, finishing the postseason averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 22.0 minutes per game.