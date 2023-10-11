Ball scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and two rebounds over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 preseason loss to the Heat.

Tuesday's game was Ball's first on-court action since he fractured his ankle on Feb. 27. He signed a five-year, $260 million extension on July 1 after posting 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 35.2 minutes across 36 games last season. Ball's return is a welcome one for the Hornets and he'll continue to be the face of a youth movement in Charlotte alongside the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Brandon Miller.