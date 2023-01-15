Ball closed with 31 points (11-27 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Celtics.

While not as efficient as the previous game, Ball again scored over 30 points on 11 made field goals. He also went a perfect 8-for-8 from the line and came up one assist shy of a double-double. However, he did commit five turnovers for the second straight contest. For category league managers, as long as your punting field-goal percentage or turnovers, Ball continues to be a fantastic asset.