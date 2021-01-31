Ball had 27 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 9-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

The rookie's 27 points set a new career-high, as did his nine makes (and attempts) at the free throw line. It was arguably the best performance of of the season for Ball, who tied his career-high with 31 minutes played off the bench. Over the last two games alone, Ball has racked up 43 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists and six steals.