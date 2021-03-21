Ball exited during the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Clippers with an apparent right wrist injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old appeared to suffer the injury early on during the contest, and he was seen favoring his wrist throughout the game before eventually heading to the locker room during the fourth quarter. Ball had 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 22 minutes before leaving the court. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered questionable for Monday's game at San Antonio until his status is updated.