Ball recorded 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 loss to Miami.

Ball led the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists on the way to a near triple-double. He didn't post his best shooting performance by any means but still managed to reach the 20-point threshold given his volume of attempts. Ball continues to be one of the focal points of Charlotte's offense, and he's scored 20 or more points in each of his first four matchups of the 2025-26 season.