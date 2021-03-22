Ball suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The rookie sensation departed Saturday's game against the Clippers with a right wrist issue, but it wasn't initially believed to be anything serious, and he was listed as probable for Monday's game at San Antonio. However, further examination revealed the fractured bone, which will likely put an end to one of the better rookie seasons we've seen in recent years. Ball will seek a second opinion, per Wojnarowski, but the expectation is that he'll face a multi-month recovery process. In 41 games, the No. 3 overall pick averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals, while holding an impressive 45.1-37.5-78.9 shooting line.