Ball is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks with a left ankle sprain and soreness in his left wrist.

Ball exited Wednesday's game against Houston after spraining his ankle and appears to have also picked up a wrist injury in the contest. Although he managed to participate in the non-contact portions of Friday's practice, it is unlikely he will take the floor Saturday, considering he has missed long stretches of the season due to the same ankle injury. If Ball misses, Dennis Smith would likely slide into the starting five, while Terry Rozier would be in line for a bump in usage.