Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Likely to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Ball is dealing with a right ankle impingement but is likely to suit up against Minnesota. The 24-year-old point guard has been productive through five regular-season games, averaging 24.4 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.4 minutes per contest.
