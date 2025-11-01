Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Ball is dealing with a right ankle impingement but is likely to suit up against Minnesota. The 24-year-old point guard has been productive through five regular-season games, averaging 24.4 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 33.4 minutes per contest.