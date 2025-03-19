Ball (wrist) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against New York.

Ball was unable to play in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks due to right wrist soreness, but he's on track to return Thursday. He has shot 35.7 percent from the field in March (including 34.9 percent from three on 10.8 3PA/G) and has averaged 21.1 points, 7.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game.