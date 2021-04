Ball (wrist) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

This isn't a major surprise, though a week ago Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported that Ball could return to action within the next seven-to-10 days. Tuesday will mark eight days since that report, so the dynamic rookie figures to be back on the floor at some point within the next few games. The Hornets play Wednesday (at Boston) before a two-day break ahead of Saturday's home matchup versus Detroit.