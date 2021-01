Ball had 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks in Saturday's 127-112 loss against the Sixers.

Ball has recorded a steal in each of his six professional games and is averaging 1.8 SPG across that span. Ball's defense has balanced his serviceable but improvable offensive stats, which feature averages of 11.5 points and 4.2 assists.