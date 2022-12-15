Ball (ankle) logged 34 minutes in Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Pistons, finishing with 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt), 11 assists and one rebound.

Though head coach Steve Clifford suggested Ball would play "shorter stints" in his return from an 11-game absence due to an aggravation of the sprained left ankle that sidelined him for the start of the season, the point guard ended up seeing what looked to be a normal allotment of minutes before fouling out of the contest with 30 seconds left in regulation. Perhaps just as importantly, Ball performed as well as ever, shooting efficiently from the field while committing just one turnover. Fantasy managers who had stashed him in an injured reserve spot during his prolonged absence can feel comfortable activating him again.