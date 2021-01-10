Ball scored 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Ball ended just one assist shy of recording a triple-double Friday against the Pelicans, but he reached the feat Saturday and became the youngest player in NBA history to achieve that statistical output. Ball has been playing at a high level of late, averaging 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game over his last seven appearances off the bench.