Ball (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. The guard will play in shorter stints but still "a decent amount of minutes."

After an 11-game absence, the Hornets' star will be back on the hardwood. Between two ankle injuries, Ball has appeared in only three games this season, averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes. It sounds like he'll be on a light minutes restriction Wednesday, but it should be back to normal fairly quickly. With his return, less usage will presumably be available for Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre, while Theo Maledon, Bryce McGowens and James Bouknight could see their minutes reduced.