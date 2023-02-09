Ball recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards.

Ball had the hot hand from three-point range, knocking down four of seven attempts from deep. However, he went just 2-for-9 from inside the arc and finished with 16 points, his fewest since he scored 15 against Chicago on Jan. 26. Ball also failed to record any defensive stats Wednesday, which is unusual for him after he had notched multiple thefts in each of his previous four contests.