Ball had 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 victory over Washington.

Ball scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and was one assist shy from recording his fifth double-double of the season. The All-Star point guard has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games and has been red-hot from three over that span, connecting on 54.1 percent of his three-point attempts on 9.3 3PA/G. Ball will look to build off his recent strong play against the Magic on Friday.