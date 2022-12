Ball provided 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 victory over the Thunder.

Ball led the team in both scoring and assists while finishing one assist shy of a triple-double. Ball has posted two straight 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles, now having recorded at least 20 points, 10 boards and five assists in two games this year.