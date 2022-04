Ball racked up 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in Sunday's 124-108 win over Washington.

Ball couldn't miss from deep as he knocked down four-plus threes for the fourth straight game. The second-year guard reached double-digit rebounds for the first time in almost two months but fell one assist shy of his sixth triple-double of the season.