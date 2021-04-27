Coach James Borrego said Tuesday that Ball (wrist) could participate in a live practice Thursday, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

It was reported early last week the 19-year-old was 7-to-10 days away from returning to game action, but it appears it will be at least a couple additional days before the rookie is cleared. However, a strong showing at Thursday's practice could be one of the final hurdles before Ball is deemed ready for games, so there's a chance he's able to play in the back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday versus Detroit and Miami, respectively. What we know for sure is that Ball will not play Tuesday (vs. Milwaukee) or Wednesday (at Boston).