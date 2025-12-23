Ball contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 24 minutes in Monday's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers.

After scoring eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in Saturday's blowout loss to Detroit, Ball bounced back in a major way, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard knocked down a game-high-tying six triples en route to a team-best 23 points. He also led the Hornets in assists and has dished out at least nine in four of his last six outings. Ball is seemingly still on a minutes restriction following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, and his status will be worth monitoring ahead of the second leg of Charlotte's back-to-back set Tuesday against the Wizards.