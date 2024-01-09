Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Ball ascended to full practice with some five-on-five activity Sunday, but being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's contest doesn't indicate that he's necessarily on the cusp of a return. A return in the short term remains possible, however, with Friday against San Antonio representing his next opportunity.
