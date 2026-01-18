Ball won't start Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Ball will slide to the second unit in the front end of this back-to-back set, which is presumably to monitor his playing time ahead of Sunday's contest against Denver. As a result, Sion James will get the starting nod. Ball came off the bench in a loss to Indiana on Jan. 8 -- the second leg of a back-to-back -- when he contributed 33 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals over 27 minutes.