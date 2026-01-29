Ball amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

The Hornets are on a four-game winning streak with a 20-28 record as they make a push for a playoff spot. That significantly improves Ball's fantasy outlook down the stretch as he would be playing in meaningful games unlike previous seasons. With Ball logging just 23 minutes Wednesday, it's expected that he will see a slightly larger workload Thursday against Dallas for the second leg of this back-to-back set.