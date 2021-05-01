Ball (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against Detroit.
Ball cleared his pregame tests and will be able to return after his 21-game absence due to a broken right wrist. Ball will have a minutes restriction in his first game back, but he'll start in place of Devonte' Graham, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. Brad Wanamaker, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Graham could see decreased workloads.
