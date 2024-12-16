Ball (calf) is officially listed as questionable but will go through his pregame workout with the intention of suiting up Monday against the 76ers.

Coach Charles Lee said he feels "pretty good" about Ball getting clearance to play Monday, which would be the All-Star's first appearance since Nov. 27. Before the injury, Ball was in the midst of a superstar stretch, averaging 40.3 points, 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds in 37.5 minutes per game over his previous four appearances. However, he's expected to face a minute restriction against Philadelphia.