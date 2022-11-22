Ball (ankle) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers.
Ball will skip his third straight game while dealing with an ankle issue he suffered last Wednesday in just his second contest of the season. Given his previous with the same ankle to open the season, the team will presumably take a cautious approach to bring him back. Ball's next chance to return arrives Friday versus the Timberwolves.
