Ball (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Unsurprisingly, Ball's Grade 2 ankle sprain will keep him out Wednesday, and fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the third-year point guard is shelved for another week or so. In the meantime, Terry Rozier will pick up more playmaking responsibilities, which should open up minutes on the wing for Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre and Jalen McDaniels.