Ball will miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ball has been in and out of the Hornets' lineup all season while dealing with multiple injuries. The two procedures the rising star will undergo will allow him to have an entire offseason to heal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Ball played in 47 games this season, averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.