Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Dallas.

Ball's most recent absence in Tuesday's 128-92 loss to the Warriors came in the second leg of a back-to-back set and was attributed to right ankle injury management, but he'll miss a standalone contest Thursday with what the Hornets are labeling as right ankle soreness. The point guard will head to the sideline for the 22nd time in 58 games on the season, and he could get more frequent games off in the final six weeks of the campaign while the 14-43 Hornets' playoff odds continue to drop.