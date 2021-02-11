Ball posted 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Ball continues to separate himself from the rest of the first-year players with another impressive performance, though he seems to have elevated his game since being promoted to the starting role. Ball is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in his last six games, all of them as a starter. He has dished out five or more assists in five of those contests.