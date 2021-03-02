Ball totaled 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and four steals across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to Portland.

Ball's big effort wasn't enough to help Charlotte capture a win, but the rookie nonetheless made his mark with one of the best performances of his young career. He notched his second-best scoring effort of the season and converted five three-pointers for only the second time while contributing solid numbers as a rebounder and passer. Ball also tied a career high with four steals and added a blocked shot for good measure. The third overall pick in last year's draft is making a push for the Rookie of the Year award with per-game averages of 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals.