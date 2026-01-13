Ball contributed 25 points (11-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Clippers.

Ball scored seven consecutive points in the third quarter to put the game within striking distance, but the Clippers were ultimately able to hold off the Hornets, who have now lost three of their last four contests. After an injury-plagued start to the season, Ball has managed to rattle off 14 consecutive appearances, averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the span.