Ball racked up 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-99 win over Houston.

Even given the blowout nature of Monday's game, Ball has played just 25 minutes in three of the past four contests, stunting his overall production. Nonetheless, Ball led the Hornets in assists and logged a strong plus-17 in the box score. Look for him to continue ramping up and expand on this effort Wednesday versus the Pacers.