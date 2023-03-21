Ball (ankle) said Monday that he expects to be 100 percent healthy for training camp in September, the Associated Press reports.

Ball is in the early stages of his recovery from the season-ending surgery he underwent March 1 to address a fractured right ankle. Though it was his left ankle that he sprained on three separate occasions over his 36 appearances on the season, the fractured right ankle may have been a compensation injury. With that in mind, Ball acknowledged the possibility of wearing braces on his ankles moving forward, but for the time being, he plans to wait and see how his rehab unfolds before making any decisions on that front entering the 2023-24 campaign. The upcoming season marks the final year of Ball's rookie deal, but despite his struggles to stay on the court in 2022-23, the Hornets likely remain interested in coming to agreement with the point guard on a lucrative long-term extension.