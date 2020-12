Ball had six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3PT), five rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Ball did commit three turnovers, but otherwise it was a solid all-around game for the rookie, who saw 20 minutes of action after playing 16 and 15 minutes, respectively, in his first two games. Ball is 4-of-7 from downtown in his last two appearances.