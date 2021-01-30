Ball added 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench in the Hornets' 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday.

While Ball's 16 points were the most he's scored in a game since January 9, he's put up a goose egg from beyond the arc in five of his last eight games. Since shooting 66.7 percent from deep in December, Ball has shot 23.1 from distance in the month of January.