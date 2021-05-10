Ball had 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Ball was coming off of a 27-point, six-rebound, six-assist effort against Orlando on Friday, but he finished that game 0-of-7 from three. While he bounced back and drilled a pair of threes Sunday, Ball was uncharacteristically poor at the line, missing all three of his attempts and finishing without a make for the first time since March 11. All in all, it was another strong effort for the 20-year-old, who will have four more games to bolster his case for the Rookie of the Year award.