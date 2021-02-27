Ball tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Ball has now scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games, his longest such streak this season. The rookie has also drained at least one three-pointer in 13 straight games and has emerged as a strong source of both boards and dimes. Ball experienced his share of rookie bumps and bruises early in the campaign, but he has come around to become a steady performer for both the Hornets and fantasy managers. He has pushed his season per-game averages to 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals.